Every square inch of the Springfield Exposition Center will be utilized to house the largest fundraising party southwest Missouri has ever seen, at least since last year's event. Expect multiple stages of talent and food galore mixed with a few cold beverages.
Get your tickets today!
Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. To purchase your tickets, please click here. Tickets are also available at Casey's General Store locations and Hy-Vee.
INTERESTED IN PURCHASING DISCOUNTED BULK TICKETS?
Tickets are only $12 per person if you buy 30 or more. There are two options for those interested in bulk purchasing:
1. Purchase a block of tickets up front to either sell or give away to your customers, employees or clients.
2. Take tickets on consignment and only pay for the amount purchased.
If you are interested in purchasing this deal or for more information, please contact
Becky Lucas at (417) 866-8606.
February 25, 2017
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Springfield Expo Center
About Sertoma
Helping the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield Since 1941.
The Sertoma Clubs are non-profit organizations that focus on raising money for charity, primarily sponsoring children charities in the Springfield and surrounding community. The organization is a member of Sertoma Inc. The organization has made great strides in giving back to the community through various activities and has raised and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each club has a set of officers and a board of directors to oversee and guide the club’s activities and pursuits. The word Sertoma is an acronym for “SERvice TO MAnkind,” and the Sertoma Clubs exist for the “high and noble purpose of benefiting mankind at large.”
The Springfield area Sertoma Clubs focus on the needs of at risk youth in Southwest Missouri. Throughout our eight clubs we give on average over $300,000 per year to these causes. For more information on Sertoma, please contact Becky Lucas at (417) 886-8606.
ticket prices
$15 in advance
$18 at door
BOOTHS AVAILABLE!
BOOTH PRICES
$200 (after Nov. 21)
$250 (after Feb. 1)
SPONSORSHIP
Corporate Sponsor
(min. $2,500 cash donation)
Event Sponsor
(min. $250 cash donation)